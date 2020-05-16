The following is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Kenny D. Rednour, 29, of Henderson was charged Friday with receiving stolen property under $10,000 and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Roger I. Hill, 18, of the 1700 block of Hughes Avenue was charged Thursday with second-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment.
• A scooter worth $3,500 was reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 400 block of North Dieterle Drive.
• A scooter worth $750 was reported stolen in a Thursday burglary at a home in the 700 block of Delray Street.
• A scooter worth $700 was reported stolen Friday from a home in the 2200 block of Boarman Drive.
• A rug, an air compressor and yard tools worth $520 were reported stolen a Thursday burglary in a non-attached garage in the 1800 block of Monarch Avenue.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Codi A. Devins, 27, of the 1200 block of Lancaster Avenue was charged Friday with driving under the influence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A car seat was reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle parked in the 5500 block of Kentucky 2830.
• Mail and packages were reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 7800 block of Kentucky 2830.
Kentucky State Police
• Eric L. Clark, 33, of the 1100 block of Carter Road was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
