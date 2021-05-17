The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Eric J. Archibald, 52, of 4700 block of Towne Square Court, was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and being in violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO.
• Phillip Riley, 44, of the 1000 block of West Seventh Street, was charged Saturday with possession of synthetic drugs.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Office
• Mark A. Embry, 40, of the 2600 block of Windsor Avenue, was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and drug paraphernalia (buy/possess).
Kentucky State Police
• Chester C. Roberts, 51, of the 800 block of Locust Street, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
