The following is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jennifer Lydick, 36, of the 8700 block of Boxley Drive, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• David E. Coronado, 37, of the 600 block of Carlton Drive, was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.
• Richard A. Light, 36, of the 1500 block of Leitchfield Road, was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine; and first-degree fleeing and evading police, motor vehicle.
