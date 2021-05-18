The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• David W. Helbert, 36, of the 1700 block of Bluff Avenue was charged Monday with second-degree assault.
• Jeremy W. Best, 40, of the 0-100 block of Dublin Lane was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Larry D. Smith, 29, of the 2100 block of West Eight Street was charged Sunday with first-degree wanton endangerment.
• Sara E. Williams, 33, of Bremen, was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Haley A. Hayes, 24, of Cannelton, Indiana, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Barbara Reed, 37, of the 6800 block of Lamplite Circle was charged Monday with driving under the influence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A trailer worth $4,000 was reported stolen Sunday from the 1500 block of Daviess Street.
• A Toyota Avalon worth $1,000 was reported stolen Thursday from Days Inn, 3720 New Hartford Road. The vehicle was recovered, but golf clubs, a wallet, and debit and credit cards worth $275 were stolen from the vehicle.
• Three catalytic converters worth $600 were reported stolen from vehicles Friday at Owensboro Day Treatment, 3108 Fairview Drive.
• Mail containing an invoice was reported stolen Friday from Bulldog Manufacturing, 815 East Sixth St.
• A laptop computer worth $1,400 was reported stolen Friday from a home in the 1000 block of Michaels Court.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• John A. Anderson, 39, of Beaver Dam was charged Monday with first-degree criminal mischief.
• David O. Faford, 37, of the 6300 block of Kris Avenue was charged Sunday with second-degree assault.
• Cash, a flashlight and a wallet were reported stolen Saturday from a vehicle parked in the 3700 block of Ralph Avenue.
• Items including a ring, an iPod, phone charger, change and sunglasses were reported stolen Saturday from a vehicle parked in the 3700 block of Ralph Avenue.
• Items including Air Pods, six pairs of sunglasses, a DVD and body spray were reported stolen Friday from a vehicle parked in the 4300 block of Gateway Drive.
• A diaper bag and a wallet were reported stolen Friday from a vehicle parked in the 4300 block of Gateway Drive.
• A GPS device was reported stolen Friday from a vehicle parked in the 4300 block of Gateway Drive.
• Prescription sunglasses worth $400 and other items were reported stolen Friday from a vehicle parked in the 3400 block of Gateway Drive.
• A wallet and a jar containing $50 were reported stolen Friday from a vehicle parked in the 4300 block of Gateway Drive.
• Prescription sunglasses and sunglasses worth $600 were reported stolen Friday from a vehicle parked in the 4300 block of Gateway Drive.
• A GPS device, tennis shoes and pairs of sunglasses were reported stolen Friday from a vehicle parked in the 4300 block of Gateway Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.