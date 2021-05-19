The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Milton E. Helton, 40, of the 0-100 block of River Road was charged Monday with first-degree strangulation.
• Robert D. Kessenger, 69, of the 2000 block of Graham Lane East was charged Monday with first-degree criminal mischief.
• A trailer worth $5,600 was reported stolen Monday from the 2900 block of Frederica Street.
• A Ford Explorer worth $5,000 was reported stolen Monday from the 2600 block of Frederica Street.
• Gift cards, pairs of sunglasses, shoes, change and a Nintendo DS game system worth $505 were reported stolen Monday from a vehicle parked in the 4700 block of Towne Square Court.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Arion C. Austin, 26, of the 400 block of Cedar Street was charged Monday with receiving stolen property under $10,000, theft by unlawful taking (firearm) and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen Monday from a vehicle parked on Wrights Landing Road near U.S. 60 East.
• A burglary was reported Monday at a home in the 700 block of Harmon’s Ferry Road.
• Various undetermined items were reported stolen Monday from vehicles parked at a home in the 3700 block of Ralph Avenue.
