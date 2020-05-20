The following is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Houston D. Martin, 18, of the 2200 block of Bluff Avenue was charged Monday with trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to 5 pounds).
• Blake Brown, 18, address unknown, was charged Monday with trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to 5 pounds).
• Moises Jaramillo, 36, of Louisville was charged Tuesday with receiving stolen property under $10,000 and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A juvenile was charged Sunday with receiving stolen property under $10,000.
• A juvenile was charged Tuesday with receiving stolen property (firearm).
• Tools worth $100 were reported stolen in a Monday burglary at Southside Church of Christ, 2920 New Hartford Road.
• Prescription drugs of undetermined value were reported stolen Tuesday from the 2700 block of Breckenridge Street.
• A handgun worth $250 was reported stolen Monday from the 1200 block of Farrier Place.
• Tools worth $600 were reported stolen Monday from a vehicle parked in the 700 block of East 18th Street. The items were recovered.
• Tools worth $450 were reported stolen in a Monday burglary at Quality Motors, 1751 Triplett St.
• Two vehicles sustained a total of $1,100 in vandalism damage at Vantacar, 1719 Breckenridge St.
• A plate glass window and a roof ventilation system sustained $1,050 in vandalism damage Monday at an office building in the 700 block of East 18th Street.
Traffic Accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 2:57 p.m. Monday on Carter Road near McFarland Avenue. They were a car driven by Teresa G. Johnson, 55, of the 2700 block of McFarland Avenue, and a pickup truck driven by William J. Matttingly, 70, of the 2100 block of McFarland Avenue. Johnson was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for treatment for neck and leg pain, and was released.
• A scooter driven by Jerry L. Rhineburger, 73, of 400 block of East 20th Street overturned at 5:30 p.m. Sunday on West 10th Street near Crabtree Avenue. Rhineburger was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Kimberly D. Douglas, 51, of the 3800 block of Frederica Street was charged Monday with driving under the influence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin).
• Brandon D. Millay, 38, of the 2300 block of South Landsdowne was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Devin L. Dean, 22, of the 2100 block of Arlington Park Boulevard was charged Monday with first-degree robbery.
