The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Alanna C. Holland, 24, of the 2200 block of North Middleground Drive was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• Katelyn A. Stevenson, 20, of the 200 block of Church Street was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• Haley J. Rice, 19, of the 700 block of Clay Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Rodney J. Pratcher, 21, of the 1100 block of Oglesby Street was charged Wednesday with failure to comply with the sex offender registry.
• Antonio D. Brown, 44, of the 600 block of Chuck Gray Court was charged Tuesday with second-degree robbery.
• A juvenile was charged Tuesday with second-degree assault.
• A handgun worth $350 was reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 1300 block of Western Court.
• Several cars sustained $2,000 in vandalism damage Monday PGP Exotic Auto Sales, 3301 Old Hartford Road.
• A wallet, cash, AirPods, a basketball jersey, sunglasses, debit and credit cards, mail and other items worth $580 were reported stolen Monday from a vehicle parked in the 4700 block of Sydney Lane.
• Two bicycles worth $500 were reported stolen in a Tuesday burglary at a home in the 1600 block of Roosevelt Road.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Rondelay Hoyt, 50, of the 1300 block of Jackson Street was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A string trimmer was reported stolen Wednesday from a pickup truck parked in the 5000 block of Grandview Drive.
