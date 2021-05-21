The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Kristopher W. Hayden 19, of the 4100 block of Mayfield Drive was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• Ann N. Johnson, 45, of the 9900 block of Kentucky 662 was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Lance J. Kannberg, 30, of the 3500 block of Lewis Lane was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• A juvenile was charged Tuesday with second-degree assault.
• A laptop and backpack worth $1,250 were reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle parked in the 1300 block of Burlew Boulevard.
• Cash in the amount of $250 and a wallet were reported stolen Wednesday from Meijer, 2951 Heartland Crossing Blvd.
• Clothing worth $500 was reported stolen Tuesday from Academy Sports, 3051 Highland Pointe Drive.
