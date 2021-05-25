The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jeremy C. Goatee, 39, of the 1300 block of West Second Street was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Johnny Worth, 58, of the 700 block of Devonshire Drive was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Felipe B. Meza, 33, of the 2200 block of Yewells Landing Road was charged Sunday with theft by unlawful taking (auto) over $500 and driving under the influence.
• Darren R. Simpson, 28, of the 1900 block of Prince Avenue was charged Sunday with second-degree burglary and third-degree burglary.
• A juvenile was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• A Dodge Dart worth $8,000 was reported stolen Sunday from the 600 block of Emory Drive. The vehicle was recovered.
• A bicycle worth $1,000 was reported stolen Sunday from a home in the 500 block of Ford Avenue. The bicycle was recovered damaged.
• A Chevrolet Equinox worth $5,500 was reported stolen Sunday from Motel 6, 4585 Frederica St.
• A Toyota Sienna sustained $200 in vandalism damage Friday while parked in the 100 block of Plum Street.
• Cash in the amount of $500 was reported stolen in a Friday burglary at a home in the 2600 block of Lancaster Avenue.
• Two bicycles worth $800 were reported stolen Friday from a home in the 2000 block of Old Cabin Road.
• A catalytic converter worth $500 was reported stolen Saturday from a vehicle parked in the 400 block of Fulton Drive.
• A scooter worth $1,000 was reported stolen Saturday from a home in the 1700 block of Bluff Avenue.
• A Ford Focus and a Volkswagen Jetta sustained fire and heat damage Saturday in a suspected arson at a home in the 1000 block of Marianna Drive. The incident is under investigation.
• A Toyota Corolla worth $1,000 was reported stolen Sunday while parked in the 210 block of Triplett Street.
• A purse and cash worth $520 were reported stolen Sunday from the 400 block of Allen Street.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 1:18 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Hill Avenue near Robin Road. They were a sport utility vehicle driven by Kellie K. Stuart, 49, of the 3400 block of Griffith Avenue and a sport utility vehicle driven by Michael F. Carrico, 79, of the 3900 block of Brookside Court. Carrico was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
• Two vehicles collided at 10:40 a.m. Sunday on Frederica Street near West Byers Avenue. They were a car driven by Felipe Meza, 34, address unknown, and a car driven by William L. Harris, 69, of the 2100 block of Bradford Court. Harris was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A catalytic converter worth $350 was reported stolen Friday from the Daviess Count Operation Center, 2620 Kentucky 81.
• A vehicle registration plate was reported stolen Friday from a vehicle parked in the 5400 block of Ruidoso Loop.
• Documents including a driver’s license, Social Security card and birth certificate were reported stolen from a vehicle parked in the 5200 block of West Fifth Street Road.
• A Fed Ex package was reported stolen Friday from a home in the 6900 block of Kris Avenue.
• A report of shots fired was reported Saturday at Ten O Six Bar, 1006 E. Fourth St. Shell casings were recovered, but no one was injured.
Kentucky State Police
• Jayden Jackson, 18, of the 900 block of Delmar Court was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.