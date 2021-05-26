The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Haley J. Baize, 27, of the 9700 block of Kentucky 662 was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Andrew Gilliam, 21, of the 2300 block of Carter Road was charged Monday with second-degree strangulation.
• Michael Hamilton, 46, of the 2700 block of West Ninth Street was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Jesse J. Gonzalez, 18, of the 1500 block of Jackson Street was charged Monday with theft by unlawful taking over $500.
• Billy J. Watson, 43, of the 600 block of Time Drive was charged Monday with second-degree burglary.
• Two juveniles were charged Saturday with third-degree arson.
• A juvenile was charged Friday with first-degree wanton endangerment.
• An unoccupied trailer sustained $10,000 in fire damage in a suspected arson Monday in the 700 block of Jackson Street.
• A scooter worth $500 was reported stolen Monday while parked in the 1000 block of Venable Avenue. The incident is under investigation.
• A scooter worth $1,005 was reported stolen Monday while parked in the 2300 block of Carter Road.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Elizabeth A. Case, 38, of the 2500 block of Cavalcade Drive was charged Monday with flagrant nonsupport.
• A refrigerator was reported stolen Monday from a storage unit in the 5900 block of U.S. 60 East.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.