The following is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Robert R. Shanks, 41, of the 3900 block of Bordeaux Loop was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Tasha C. Odell, 35, of the 800 block of Idaho Lane was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Jacob D. Barakat, 19, of the 1100 block of Burlew Boulevard was charged Sunday with receiving stolen property (firearm).
• Blake A. Hagan, 26, of the 1500 block of East Ninth Street was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Two mopeds worth $1,900 were reported stolen Sunday from a home in the 2400 block of Sullivan Court.
• A VCR worth $100 was reported stolen Sunday from H&M Recovery, 2335 W. Second St. The building on the property sustained a small amount of fire damage to the front room, and smoke damage throughout, during the incident. The fire is being investigated as an arson.
• A scooter worth $900 was reported stolen Sunday from a home in the 300 block of Hale Avenue.
• A Buick Regal worth $1,200 was reported stolen Saturday from Subway, 3119 Frederica St.
• A bicycle worth $800 was reported stolen Friday from a home in the 800 block of Towne Square Court.
• An unknown amount of property was reported stolen Friday from a rental storage facility in the 900 block of East 18th Street.
• A Nintendo Wii and a box of tools worth $200 were reported stolen Monday from a rental storage facility in the 2400 block of O’Bryan Boulevard.
• A moped worth $900 was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 1200 block of West Parkdale Drive.
• A loading cart and a case of alcoholic beverages worth $428 were reported stolen Monday from Clark Distributing Co., 1224 E. Fourth St.
• A U-Haul trailer worth $10,000 was reported stolen Monday from a parking lot in the 2800 block of West Parrish Avenue.
• A moped worth $800 was reported stolen Sunday from a home in the 4100 block of Buckland Square.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Donna J. Pedley, 58, of the 5100 block of Windy Hollow Road was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
• A handgun worth $294 was reported stolen Sunday from a vehicle parked in the 430 block of Eastgate Drive.
• A moped was reported stolen Sunday from the 2600 block of West Parrish Avenue.
• A firearm discharge was reported Saturday in the 5000 block of Veach Road. Shell casings were recovered, but no damage or injuries were reported.
• A laptop computer was reported stolen Saturday from a home in the 6800 block of Leslie Lane.
• Painting equipment was reported stolen Friday from Sam Estes Painting, 7436 Kentucky 2830.
• A garage door sustained vandalism damage Friday in 100 block of Murphy Road.
Traffic accidents
• A motorcycle driven by Jayson L. Bennett, 46, of Newburgh, Indiana, struck a mailbox at 5:04 p.m. Friday in the 11400 block of U.S. 431. Bennett was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
• Two vehicles collided at 2:27 p.m. Friday in the 7200 block Boston Laffoon Road. They were a car driven by Brandon L. Steinhauer, 23, of Philpot and a sport utility vehicle driven by Charles R. Martin, 58, of Philpot. Steinhauer and his passenger, Aiden Romero, were treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
Kentucky State Police
• Justin C. McCarthy, 20, of Reynolds Station was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
