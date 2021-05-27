The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jennifer D. Haynes, 40, of the 2400 block of 22nd Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), receiving stolen property (firearm) and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• Coins totaling $5 were reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 1200 block of Woodlawn Drive.
• A bicycle worth $150 was reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 2300 block of Venetian Way.
• An incident of wanton endangerment was reported Tuesday on West Eighth Street near Poplar Street. The victim reported an unknown man pointed a gun at him. No injuries were reported.
• A bicycle worth $650 was reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 2300 block of Venetian Way.
• Nothing was taken in a Tuesday burglary at a home in the 100 block of Plum Street.
• A purse, cash, and iPhone 12 and debit cards worth $1,200 were reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 500 block of East Eighth Street.
