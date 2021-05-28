The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• A juvenile was charged Tuesday with second-degree burglary.
• A juvenile was charged Tuesday with theft by unlawful taking (bicycle).
• An iPhone 8, a gym bag and a data reader worth $600 were reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle parked in the 2400 block of West Fifth Street.
• Three buses each sustained $860 in damage when their catalytic converters were stolen Wednesday while the vehicles were parked at Audubon Area Community Services, 1100 Walnut St.
• Jewelry and a GPS device worth $304 were reported stolen in a Wednesday burglary at a home in the 1800 block of East 19th Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Crystal L. Dennis Jackson, 35, of the 700 block of Donerail was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Tools were reported stolen Wednesday from a storage shed in the 6100 block of Old State Road.
Kentucky State Police
• Kelly M. Pressley, 43, of the 100 block of Plum Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
