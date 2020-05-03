The following is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jason M. Baker, 42, of the 3700 block of Legacy Run was charged Saturday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
• Joseph S. Byrd, 38 of the 200 block of Keystone Court was charged Saturday with failure to comply with the sex offender registry.
Kentucky State Police
• Carl J. Lovett, 38, of the 1800 block of Hughes Avenue was charged Saturday with third-degree burglary and theft of identity.
