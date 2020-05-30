The following is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Cierra J. Austin, 21, of Ferdinand, Indiana, was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
• Terrence W. Cates, 36, of the 800 block of Jackson Street was charged Thursday with theft by unlawful taking over $500, first-degree criminal mischief and third-degree burglary.
• Brian W. Ison, 40, of the 600 block of Isom Street was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• Dennie R. Dowell, 58, of the 500 block of Raintree Drive was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (opiates).
• Melissa Peeterse, 40, homeless, was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• James R. Dunn, 37, of the 2100 block of McFarland Avenue was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• A juvenile was charged Wednesday with first-degree sodomy (victim under age 12).
• A hand washing station worth $800 was reported stolen Thursday from a parking lot in the 2500 block of Calumet Trace.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Rogelio Cruz San Augustin, 27, address unknown, was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
• The bed cover of a pickup truck sustained vandalism damage Thursday at a home in the 5500 block of Goldenrod Lane.
