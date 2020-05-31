The following is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Joseph D. Brown, 59, of the 800 block of East Parrish Avenue was charged Friday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Curtis D. Dowell, 59, of the 1600 block of East 20th Street was charged Friday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Ralph J. Phipps, 50, of Benton was charged Saturday with first-degree wanton endangerment.
• Jordan D. Profitt, 31, of the 2900 block of Kentucky 1554 was charged Friday with driving under the influence, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (drug unspecified) and third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
• James R. Sandefur, 47, of the 4200 block of Scotty Lane was charged Friday with driving under the influence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
