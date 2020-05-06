The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Matthew J. Knapp, 27, of Beaver Dam was charged Tuesday with third-degree assault.
• Elizabeth Whittaker, 32, of the 1500 block of Robin Road was charged Monday with fraudulent use of a credit card over $500.
• Emily Taylor, 20, of the 2300 block of Claranette Court was charged Monday with fraudulent use of a credit card over $500.
• A juvenile was charged Friday with receiving stolen property (firearm).
• A rental truck worth $70,000 was reported stolen Monday from Barrett-Fischer Co, 2403 W. Second St.
• An Apple iPad worth $1,000 was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 2300 block of Secretariat Drive.
• A Chevrolet Cobalt worth $2,500 was reported stolen Monday while parked in the 100 block of Salem Drive.
• Cash in the amount of $208 was reported stolen in a Monday burglary at a home in the 1600 block of West Ninth Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
Traffic accidents
• A car driven by Amanda Young, 31, of the 3800 block of Little Bluestem Drive left the road and struck a building at 8:03 a.m. Monday on Daniels Lane near Hayden Road. Young was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
Kentucky State Police
• Dennis R. McKinney Jr., 41, of the 800 block of East 27th Street was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
