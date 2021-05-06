The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Derrick Carroll, 28, address unknown, was charged Tuesday with first-degree wanton endangerment and trafficking in synthetic drugs (second or subsequent offense).
• A juvenile was charged Monday with third-degree assault.
• An incident of animal torture and criminal mischief was reported Monday at A&A Pawn Shop, 900 Crabtree Ave. Reports say someone threw a cat into the window of the shop, breaking the window. The cat was killed in the incident, which is still under investigation.
• Three burglaries were reported Monday in the 600 block of Pin High Drive. Wiring worth $800 was removed from each home.
• A Toyota Corolla worth $700 was reported stolen Tuesday from the 900 block of Pepper Tree Lane. The vehicle was recovered.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Sunglasses were stolen Tuesday from a vehicle parked in the 2900 block of Glenncrest Drive. Reports say the vehicle’s owner confronted a man going through the car, and that man pointed a gun at the vehicle’s owner before fleeing the scene in a blue lifted pickup truck with sparkles in the paint.
• Nothing was taken Tuesday from two vehicles that were gone through in the 3300 block of Calumet Trace. Reports say a witness saw a blue lifted pickup truck with sparkles in the paint fleeing the scene.
• A home was struck by six pellets from a BB gun Tuesday in the 2900 block of Daviess Street. Reports say a person was home at the time but was not injured.
