The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Noah Leach, 19, of the 1200 block of St. Ann Street was charged Tuesday with receiving stolen property over $10,000.
• A juvenile was charged Monday with first-degree rape.
• A trailer and tools worth $1,500 were reported stolen Monday from a home in the 800 block of Wing Avenue.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Ryan S. Compton, 30 of Maceo, was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and tampering with physical evidence.
