The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Charles L. McClure, 38, of the 1300 block of Pennbrooke Avenue was charged Thursday with tampering with physical evidence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Shawn A. Moore, 47, of the 2900 block of East Yellowstone was charged Thursday with attempted first-degree sodomy and tampering with physical evidence.
• A PlayStation 4 and controller worth $250 were reported stolen in a Thursday burglary at a home in the 0-100 block of River Road.
• A purse, wallet, cash, driver’s license and credit cards worth $1,830 were reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle parked in the 1000 block of Ford Avenue.
• A bag containing clothing and shoes worth $500 was reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle parked in the 1500 block of West Third Street.
Traffic accidents
• A pedestrian, Bruce Barnett, 67, of the 900 block of McGill Street was struck by a vehicle driven by Mercedes E. Lewis, 19, of the 900 block of Conway Street at 11:07 p.m. Wednesday on West Ninth Street near Conway Avenue. Barnett was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Medication was reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 2700 block of Veach Road.
Kentucky State Police
• Dwayne A. Edge, 73, of the 4100 block of Kentucky 554 was charged Thursday with driving under the influence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
