The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Stephen D. Koger, 33, of the 2700 block of Cravens Avenue was charged Sunday with violation of an EPO.
• Emmanuel Vigilio, 23, of the 3300 block of Wandering Lane was charged Friday with driving under the influence (alcohol).
• A burglary was reported Saturday in the 4600 block of Marlboro Drive.
• A burglary was reported Sunday in the 600 block of Pennbrooke Avenue.
• Air compressor tanks valued at $250 and a plumbing drill snake valued at $120 were reported stolen on Friday in the 2500 block of West Second Street.
• A Feit Floodlight camera valued at $150, solar battery camera valued at $160 and camera equipment valued at $112, jack termination tool valued at $36, a digital meter valued at $55, Dawn dish detergent valued at $9 and Tide Pods valued at $20 were reported stolen Friday from Menards, 3001 Heartland Crossing.
• A burglary was reported Friday in the 300 block of Monarch Street.
• A moped valued at $500 was reported stolen on Friday in the 600 block of Poindexter Street.
• A Yamaha electric drum set valued at $530 was reported stolen on Thursday in the 1900 block of Cecilia Court.
