The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Marvin R. Sanders, 30, of the 2100 block of East 19th Street, was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of meth; giving officers false identifying information; failure to appear; and a probation violation for felony offenses.
• Akeel M. Kalik, 23, of the 4300 block of Saddlebrooke Trail, was charged Saturday with first-degree wanton endangerment.
