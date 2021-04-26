The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Stephanie L. Hale, 48, of the 1800 block of Fawn Drive, was charged Saturday with third-degree burglary, third-degree terroristic threatening, and resisting arrest.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Jeremy R. Capps, 43, homeless, was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, third-degree burglary, drug paraphernalia (buy/possess), and third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
• Thomas D. Foreman, 43, of the 6200 block of Wayne Bridge Road, was charged Saturday with theft of an auto ($10,000 or more but less than $100,000).
• A single-vehicle collision occurred Saturday in the 9200 block of HWY 231. William S. Shelton, 66, of Utica, was driving south bound on the road just south of Masonville when he lef the right side of the road. His vehicle his a guide wire, telephone box, and a gas line marker pole. Shelton was unconscious at the scene and taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital where he was listed in serious condition.
