The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Tiffany L Basham, 29, of the 1200 block of Venable Avenue, was charged Sunday with failure to comply with sex offender registration.
• Austin R. Rightmyer, 30, of the 1100 blcok of Gilbert Avenue, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Ricky L. Daughtery, 47, of the 3000 block of Wandering Lane, was charged Saturday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia (buy/possess), failure of owner to maintain required insurance, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, no operator’s/moped license, and contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order.
• Randall E. Johnson, 58, of the 1000 block of West Seventh Street, was charged Saturday with theft of mail matter, public intoxication, and alcohol intoxication in a public place.
