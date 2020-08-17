M-I Police Reports for Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 Aug 17, 2020 Aug 17, 2020 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:Owensboro Police Department• Noah A. Leach, 19, of the 1200 block of St. Ann Street, was charged Sunday with receiving stolen property ($10,000 or more). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. 66° Clear Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Latest News CVB turning to promotions to help fill hotels Juvenile shot and killed Saturday night Help Office hit with increased needs, unexpected changes over past year Morant lived up to the hype in rooke season DCPS still looking to fill teaching positions for new year McLean schools starting year with virtual learning St. Benedict's to host new virtual event Jerusalem Ridge festival postponed until 2021 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles Body of missing man recovered from river DCPS, OPS grapple with Chromebook shortages Williams' legacy inspired generations Water rescue turns into 'recovery' effort Gillaspie opening second store in mall Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedLincoln memorial has a uniting quality to it (2) McConnell delaying virus aid delays our recovery (2) Readers Write: July 22, 2020 (1) Hospice director resigns (1) Watson, Conder clash over proposed TIF agreement (1) Permanent REAL ID office is a 'win' for Daviess County (1) Would you want to live to 150? (1) Cars FORD TAURUS 2002 Reliable Vehicle! $1,200. 270-302-6822 $1,200 Updated 7 hrs ago Chateau 5th Wheel 2001 30' Double pull-out, everything works, great $7,500 Updated 7 hrs ago Chevy Trailblazer, 2004 Maroon, 3rd row seat asking $3000.00. Call $3,000 Updated 7 hrs ago Stocks Market Data by TradingView Homes South - 3 bdrm., attached garage, $825 mo., kitchen appls. $825 Updated 7 hrs ago East - Peppertree Apts. Nice 1 bdrm., all appls., water $525 Updated 7 hrs ago East - Newbolt Rd. Beautiful Country Living! 3 bdrm.,1.5 bath $1,200 Bathrooms: 1.5 Updated 7 hrs ago
