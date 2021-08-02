The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Elder Joachin Gutierrez, 35, of the 1000 block of West 11th Street, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence, failure to illuminate head lamps, no operator’s/moped license, and failure to produce insurance card.
• Alicia N. Hernandex, 22, of Jasper, Indiana, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, failure to produce insurance card, and no registration receipt.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Office
• Thomas E. Kennedy, 35, of Franklin, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence, and reckless driving.
