The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Nina M. Williams, 31, of the 800 block of East 19th Street, was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia (buy/possess), and two counts of probation violation for a felony offense.
• Amanda M. Turner, 27, of the 3600 block of Winchester Drive, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Matthew B. McFarland, 34, homeless, was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (buy/possess), and failure to appear.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Jacob T. Wilkinson, 29, of the 1000 block of Hall Street, was charged Sunday with no registration plates, no operator’s license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (buy/possess), and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
Kentucky State Police
• Jason A. Royal, 48, of Maceo, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
