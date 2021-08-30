The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jose Bartolon, 29, of the 600 block of Triplett St., was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Betty Rogers, 46, of the 2800 block of Wayside Drive, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence and failure to illuminate head lamps.
• Ecanterina G. Robertson, 32, of the 400 block of South Sutton Lane, was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia (buy/possess), possession of marijuana, and two counts of failure to appear.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Eli O. Claise, 30, of Tell City, Indiana, was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), license to be in possession, operation on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, and improper equipment.
