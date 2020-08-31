The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Nathan W. Stallings, 35, of the 3800 block of Steele Drive, was charged Sunday with first-degree robbery.
Kentucky State Police
• Isaiah S. Fowler, 21, of the 2700 block of West 8th Street, was charged Saturday with being a felon in possession of a handgun, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance, drug unspecified.
• Tre J. Wright, 24, of the 3400 block of Legacy Run, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence, and being a felon in possession of a handgun.
