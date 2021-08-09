M-I police reports for Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 Aug 9, 2021 Aug 9, 2021 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:Owensboro Police Department• Shannon D. Hidalgo, 47, of the 300 block of Hale Avenue, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. 69° Cloudy Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Latest News Barber hesitant to get vaccine until he came down with COVID-19 McCarty transitioning out of Daviess Family Court Wildcats not overly concerned with NIL Preventative care vital for child wellness UK didn't need Duren to have great 2021 recruiting class Local quilter helps honor hospice veterans Miss Kentucky USA to attend 'Power of the Purse' Dame rooting for small businesses to succeed through GRADD loan opportunity Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles COVID-19 claims life of 21-year-old Daviess countian Police reports for Aug. 7, 2021 Police reports for Aug. 3, 2021 Police reports for Aug. 4, 2021 Police reports for Aug. 5, 2021 Police reports for Aug. 6, 2021 Images Videos CommentedReal Estate Transfers: July 18, 2021 (1) Owensboro won't lose metro status (1) Fresh Start making renovation progress (1) Real Estate Transfers: July 25, 2021 (1) Stocks Market Data by TradingView
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.