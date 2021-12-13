The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Troy S. Lyons, 43, of the 6900 block of Leslie Lane, was charged Sunday with contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order; first-degree possession of meth; resisting arrest; and second-degree disorderly conduct.
• Timothy R. Roberts, 43, of the 2600 block of West Cloverdale Drive was charged Sunday with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• Samuel M. Morris, 40, homeless, was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of meth; drug paraphernalia (buy/possess); and failure to appear.
• Donald L. Basham, 51, of the 500 block of Stone Street, was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of meth.
