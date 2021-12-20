The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Adam E. Bartley, 42, of the 1300 block of Werner Avenue, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence, failure to or improper signal, no registration plates, and driving on a DUI suspended license.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Jenny Poole, 40, of Henderson, was charged Sunday with failure to appear, theft of an auto (more than $1,000 and less than $10,000).
