The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• William C. Blanton, 43, homeless, was charged Sunday with third-degree burglary.
• Jeffery Colbert, 59, of Louisville, was charged Sunday with third-degree burglary.
• Jason M. Baker, 44, homeless, was charged Saturday with two counts of failure to appear, no registration plates, no registration receipts, failure of owner to maintain insurance, improper display of registration plates, possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of meth, and drug paraphernalia (buy/possess).
