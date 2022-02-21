The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Danielle A. Aull, 26, of the 1300 block of Haynes Avenue, was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of methamphetamine; three counts of failure to appear; and second-degree fleeing and evading police (on foot).
• Darriana Nard, 27, of the 1200 block of Walnut Street, was charged Sunday with theft by unlawful taking ($10,000, but less than $1 million).
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Charles R. Matlock, 34, of the 5900 block of Ivey Point Road, was charged Sunday with violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO.
