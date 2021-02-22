The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Deandre S. Mitchell, 24, of the 1300 block of Burlew Boulevard, was charged Sunday with first-degree attempted robbery.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Office
• Andrew W. Flinchum, 45, address unknown, was charged Sunday with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and being a fugitive.
Kentucky State Police
• Tyler Ball, 22, of the 1100 block of Huntington Avenue, was charged Sunday with drug paraphernalia (buy/possess), and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
• Edward E. Tinsley Jr., 55, of the 4200 block of Buckland Square, was charged Sunday with second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), drug paraphernalia (buy/possess), resisting arrest, trafficking in synthetic drugs,first-degree possession in a controlled substance, and probation violation (felony offense).
