The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Earl T. Brody, 54, of the 100 block of Plum Street, was charged Sunday with contempt of court; failure to or improper signal; driving on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia (buy/possess); no registration plates; and failure to appear.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Virgil Stewart, 36, of the 900 block of Elsmere Street, was charged Sunday with reckless driving; two counts of first-degree fleeing and evading police (motor vehicle and on foot); first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer); drug paraphernalia (buy/possess); first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine); driving under the influence; and three counts of failure to appear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.