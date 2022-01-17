The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Makayla T. Shelton, 26, of the 2400 block of Tamarack Road, was charged Sunday with third-degree assault (police officer or probation officer).
Kentucky State Police
• Ethan A. Steinhauer, 21, of the 6800 block of Leslie Lane, was charged Sunday with contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order; failure to appear; theft by unlawful taking; third-degree criminal trespassing; first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle); reckless driving; two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment; disregarding a traffic control device; theft of an auto ($10,000 or more but less than $1 million); and giving an officer false identifying information.
