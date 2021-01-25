The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Eric A. Stewart, 39, of the 300 block of East 27th Street, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence, operating on a suspended or revoked license, failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation, possession of marijuana, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, failure to maintain required insurance, and no registration plates.
• Lennart L. Johnson, 25, of Greenville, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence, and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle.
• Dallas M. Lanham, 36, of the 1900 block of San Anita Circle, was charged Saturday with two probation violation for felony offenses, possession of burglary tools, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), and third-degree burglary.
• Randall S. Young, 42, of the 200 block of Keystone Court, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence, public intoxication, and third-degree wanton endangerment.
Kentucky State Police
• Bruce E. Adams Jr., 19, of Evansville, was charged Sunday with driving while under the influence, careless driving, failure to produce insurance card, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (buy/possess), and failure to or improper signal.
