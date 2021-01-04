The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Roland L. Burroughs, 53, of the 1800 block of East Triplett Street, was charged Sunday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, methamphetamine.
• Robert L. Mitchell Jr., 36, of the 2400 block of Saint Ann Street, was charged Sunday with being a felon in possession of a handgun, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Office
• Timothy Henige, 32, of Troy, Michigan, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence, first-degree fleeing and evading police, motor vehicle, reckless driving, resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct, and first-degree wanton endangerment.
