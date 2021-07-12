The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Nelson Lucas Martinez, 27, of the 2100 block of Carpenter Drive, was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), driving under the influence, failure to produce insurance card, no operator’s/moped license, failure to wear seat belts, and failure to appear.
• Chauncy W. Martin, 38, of the 800 block of West 21st Street, was charged Saturday with third-degree burglary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.