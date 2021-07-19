M-I Police Reports for Monday, July 19, 2021 Jul 19, 2021 Jul 19, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:Owensboro Police Department• Cynthia F. Irving, 57, of the 1200 Venable Avenue, was charged Sunday with second-degree assault (domestic violence). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. 71° Partly Cloudy Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Latest News School districts struggling to fill positions 'Making relationships is what it's all about' Detention center start parenting class Del McCoury Band coming to Lincoln Amphitheatre Hartford teen volunteers to keep neighborhood clean KWC's culture is key recruiting strength Lanham Jamboree returns to Woodward Theatre Owensboro artist completes second Island mural Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles LIHEAP opens applications for Summer Cooling Program Owensboro man drowns in workplace accident Outdoor ice rink to debut Friday Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center to be deconstructed Police reports for July 17, 2021 Police reports for July 14, 2021 MI POLICE REPORTS for July 13, 2021 Sick birds confirmed in more counties Images Videos CommentedGroup forms to combat proposed 'outer loop' (2) Century Christian Church closes (1) Owensboro won't lose metro status (1) 'Deep Roots' -- local organizations strive to bring the community together (1) Cars 2011 Cadillac CTS Coupe, 79k miles, asking $17,000. Nice ride! $17,000 Mileage: 79,000 Updated Jul 17, 2021 2-man Sun Dolphin Bass Boat w/ cushion seats. $800 invested Updated 7 hrs ago Stocks Market Data by TradingView Homes Lincolnshire/Lincolnshire North Apartments Accepting applications for 1, 2, & Updated Jul 17, 2021 Quail Ridge Ct. Condo Secure. 2 bdrm. + appliance. $1050/mo. $1,050 Updated 7 hrs ago
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.