The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Thomas N. Hawkins, 31, of the 2500 block of Cravens Avenue, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Graham Tucker, 18, of the 200 block of Cardinal Lane, was charged Sunday with second-degree burglary.
Kentucky State Police
Traffic Accidents
• A two-vehicle fatal collision occurred Saturday afternoon on US 60 East in Henderson County. David F. Crabtree, 73, of Owensboro, was traveling west on US 60 in his 1997 Honda Civic when he crossed the center line and struck Elizabeth Mayfield, 19, of Spotsville, who was driving her 2013 Hyundai Sonata.
Crabtree died from his injuries and Mayfield was not injured in the head-on collision.
According to the Kentucky State Police report, Troopers believe both Crabtree and Mayfield were wearing their seatbelts.
The investigation is on-going.
