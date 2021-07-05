The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Wade Vanwinkle, 50, of Richland, Indiana, was charged Sunday with second-degree burglary.
• William D. Beard, 20, of Henderson, was charged Sunday with second-degree fleeing and evading police (on foot), third-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree disorderly conduct, and two counts of failure to appear.
Kentucky State Police
• Byron T. Huff, 47, of Lewisport, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, failure to notify address change, and failure to produce an insurance card.
