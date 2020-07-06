The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Glenn L. Haws Jr., 38, charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine; driving under the influence; failure to illuminate head lamps; careless driving; possession of marijuana; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Caleb M. Calloway, 29, 1600 Cokesbury, was charged Saturday with second-degree burglary; fourth-degree domestic assault; and violation of IPO.
• Marcus V. Fitzgerald, 29, of the 1200 block of Independence Street, was charged Saturday with second-degree second-degree fleeing and evading police, motor vehicle; first-degree fleeing and evading police, on foot; third-degree criminal trespassing; failure to illuminate head lamps; failure to or improper signal; and theft by unlawful taking of an auto, $500 or more but under $10,000.
