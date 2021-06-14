The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Issac D. Hillard, 19, of Philpot, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
• Marissa F. Devins, 29, homeless, was charged Saturday with third-degree assault (inmate assault on a corrections employee); and public intoxication.
• Jeremy R. Capps, 43, of Nebo, was charged Saturday with public intoxication; first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine); possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; drug paraphernalia (buy/possess); third-degree possession of a controlled substance; and third-degree burglary.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Office
• Heather D. Lindsey, 34, of the 100 block of West Fourth Street, was charged Saturday with second-degree burglary, disregarding a stop sign, failure to wear a seat belt, and driving under the influence.
Kentucky State Police
• Ryan V. McNary, 29, of the 1500 block of Alexander Avenue, was charged Saturday with having a prescription controlled substance not in its proper container; driving under the influence; first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (opiates); second-degree fleeing and evading police; failure to or improper signal; tampering with physical evidence; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; disregarding a stop sign; driving on a DUI suspended license; trafficking in marijuana; drug paraphernalia (buy/possess).
