The following is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Daviess County Sheriff’s Office
• Jonathan S. Kyle, 39, of the 7400 block of Griffith Station Road, was charged Saturday with second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree burglary, possession of a marijuana, second-degree disorderly conduct, fourth-degree assault, first-degree criminal trespassing, and second-degree assault.
Kentucky State Police
• Stephen G. Daugherty, 26, of Utica, was charged Saturday with first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), driving under the influence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, prescription not in its proper container, improper start from a parked position, rear license not illuminated, driving on a DUI suspended license, failure to produce insurance card, and failure to register transfer of motor vehicle.
