The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Alex M. Sikorsky, 20, of Glasgow, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence, driving without a license/negligence in an accident, and failure of owner to maintain required insurance.
• Christopher G. Rice, 43, of the 1600 block of Griffith Avenue, was charged Saturday with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft of a firearm, theft of unlawful taking ($500 or more, but under $10,000), public intoxication, possession of marijuana, and fradulent use of a credit card.
