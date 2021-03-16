The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Derek A. Hensen, 38, of the 1100 block of Carter Road was charged Monday with first-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest and third-degree criminal trespassing.
• Trevor Henderson, 27, of the 2800 block of Adams Schoolhouse Road was charged Sunday with DUI.
• Robert Brice, 38, of the 2900 block of Legion Park was charged Sunday with two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine and meth) and possession of marijuana.
• Cash valued at $100 was reported stolen Monday in 500 block of Hathaway Street.
• A diamond ring valued at $1,600, an iPhone 11 valued at $699, a Bulova watched valued at $575 and $80 in cash were reported stolen Sunday in the first block of Quail Ridge Court.
• An overnight bag valued at $30 and $600 in cash were reported stolen Friday in the 600 block of Dublin Lane.
• A pistol valued at $200 was reported stolen Saturday from a vehicle as well as $1,000 damage to a 2016 Ford pickup in the 1600 block of West 12th Street.
• Wheels and tires valued at $3,500 were reported stolen Saturday in the 1600 block of Parkdale Drive.
• A motor scooter valued at $843 was reported stolen Saturday in the 1100 block of Burlew Boulevard.
• Disney merchandise valued at $300 was reported stolen Saturday in the 3400 block of New Hartford Road.
• A 1999 Pontiac Grand Am valued at $2,000 was reported stolen Saturday from Red, White and Blue Auto Sales, 630 Triplett St.
• A motor scooter valued at 600 was reported stolen Saturday in the 2400 block of Saint Ann St.
• Prescription and over-the-counter drugs, shoes and a suitcase valued at $650 were reported stolen Friday from Motel 6, 4585 Frederica St.
• An iPhone 11 and a pair of Apple Air Pods valued at $929 were reported stolen Friday in the 700 block of Breckinridge Street.
• Prescription drugs were reported stolen Friday in the 400 block of North Dieterle Drive.
Kentucky State Police
• Mary A. Taylor, 40, of the 5400 block of Ruidoso Loop was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), identity theft, giving officer false identifying information, possession of drug paraphernalia and no operators-moped license.
• Blayne Confer, 28, of the 3900 block of Benttree Drive was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), DUI, driving on a DUI suspended license, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of a legend drug and possession of marijuana.
• William R. Burns, 48, of the 5400 block of Ruidoso Loop, was charged Sunday with second-degree possession of a forged instrument.
