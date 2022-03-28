The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
Thomas Dolley, 23, homeless, was charged Sunday with third-degree burglary, alcohol intoxication in a public place, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking, and third-degree criminal mischief.
Donta L. Johnson, 35, homeless, was charged Sunday with theft by unlawful taking ($1,000 or more, but less than $10,000), and possession of methamphetamine.
