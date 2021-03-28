The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Brent M. Castlen, 48, of the 1600 block of Thompson Drive, was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Taylor R. Lambert, 19, of the 1000 block of Hall Street, was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and theft by unlawful taking or distribution of property under $500.
• Nicholas R. Slaughter, 25, of the 400 block of Reid Road, was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Ali B. Wing, 27, of Waverly, was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), drug paraphernalia (buy/possess), theft by unlawful taking, $500 or more, but under $10,000, and failure to appear.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Robert D. Coleman, 59, of Whitesville was charged Thursday with driving under the influence and driving under the influence with a suspended license.
• Eddie D. Helm, 63, of the 600 block of West Highland Street, was charged Saturday with careless driving, license to be in possession, improper or no windshield, possession of synthetic drugs, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), and drug paraphernalia (buy/possess).
• Dillon Moss, 22, of the 100 block of Industrial Drive was charged Thursday with first-degree burglary.
Kentucky State Police
• Amber N. Boswell, 32, of the 2100 block of Churchill Court, was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), drug paraphernalia (buy/possess), and possession of marijuana.
• Rebecca Burden, 26, of the 100 block of Barretts Road, was charged Saturday with careless driving, first-degree wanton endangerment, endangering the welfare of a minor, driving under the influence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), drug paraphernalia (buy/possess), possession of marijuana, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, and failure to produce an insurance car.
Ohio County Sheriff’s Office
• Early Saturday morning the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call of an individually attempting to unlawfully enter a residence in the 3200 block of Livermore Road in Hartford. The suspect, Joe D. Snooks, of Paducah, was shot in the knee by the homeowner during the incident and was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Information about his status was unavailable on Sunday evening. The investigation is ongoing at this time, and OCSO was assisted by the Hartford Police Department.
